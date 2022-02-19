Controversial podcast 'The Joe Rogan Experience' temporarily vanishes from Spotify

The Galaxy Tab S8 series will be available for pre-order in the UAE until March 3
The Joe Rogan Experience, a long-form conversational podcast hosted by comedian Joe Rogan, briefly disappeared from Spotify on Friday.
The podcast was inaccessible for about 20 minutes. Users who searched for it in that window were confronted with the error message, "Couldn't find that podcast. Search for something else?"
At a time when Joe Rogan's podcast has elicited widespread controversy over alleged misinformation claims and Joe's former use of racial slurs, leading to quite a few artists, including Neil Young, leaving the platform, the disappearance of Joe's podcast raised a number of questions.
However, a Spotify spokesperson dismissed the questions, in a statement to the New York Post.
"It's a technical issue affecting a number of our shows and should be resolved soon."
Despite Rogan's apology earlier this year, for his past use of racial slurs, as well as for any kind of misinformation that may have happened, the $200 million Spotify exclusive podcast continues to be mired in controversy.
The hugely-popular podcast features comedians, actors, musicians, MMA fighters, authors, artists, and others, and has completed more than 1,770 episodes so far.
