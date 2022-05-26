Coders HQ opens the registration for Sibaq Lahja

By Staff Report Published: Thu 26 May 2022, 6:46 PM

Coders HQ on Thursday announced the opening of registration for Sibaq Lahja, which is organised in cooperation with Cisco and AiXplain and aims to develop university students in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and programming.

Sibaq Lahja is an opportunity to create new systematic developments in AI-based programs and support the processing of date with the new idea of Arabic NLP.

Sibaq Lahja also aims to develop the candidate’s skills in AI field to achieve the goal of increasing the use of Arabic Natural Language in data processing systems. The programme will support the students with global skills to broaden their AI knowledge.

Sibaq Lahja will focus on improving the candidate’s skills in Python language, train them on deep machine learning and the basics of Arabic language processing “NLP”.

The registration applications will continue to receive the candidate’s applications until June 14.

Sibaq Lahja has been divided into 4 stages, the first stage is to receive applications through the website, then interviewing the candidates to select 25 candidates from university students. The third stage will focus on training the candidates in programming, educate them on new topics in artificial intelligence and the basics of machine learning and programming to implement the Arabic processing through training courses and workshops.

Candidates will work in teams to implement their experience and knowledge in incorporating Arabic language in AI based systems and programs that will be accurate and easy to use. The next stages will challenge the candidates to design Innovative solutions for real challenges to increase the Arabic data processing used by the public. They will also have many broadcasts and smart scanners to enhance the Arabic language presence in the various global technologies.

