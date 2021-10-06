Cisco shares vision for sustainable future at Expo 2020 Dubai

Visitors to The Cisco Grove will gain exclusive access to a multi-sensory experience showcasing the new era of secure, inclusive digital connectivity

by Rohma Sadaqat Published: Wed 6 Oct 2021, 2:46 PM

Cisco, the official Digital Network Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, recently unveiled The Cisco Grove – an immersive environment designed to demonstrate how intelligent networks can enable new possibilities for a sustainable, inclusive future.

Located at Expo 2020 Dubai’s Partner Hub, Cisco’s digitally powered environment takes inspiration from natural groves and their intelligent underground systems. Aligned with Expo 2020’s theme of ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, The Cisco Grove illustrates how smart, intuitive networks can create greater connectivity, forge opportunity and power an inclusive future for all.

Experts at the event said that Cisco shares the vision of Expo 2020 Dubai to deliver the most digitally connected and immersive event in World Expo history. Cisco technologies and innovations help power digital experiences throughout the Expo site. Various Cisco teams have spent already more than 2.5 million hours supporting technology rollout at the Expo 2020 Dubai site across 30 technology areas.

Speaking at the launch of The Cisco Grove, Mohammad Alhashmi, chief technology officer at Expo 2020 Dubai, looked back on the close collaboration of the Expo with Cisco. “We have done so much with Cisco, working on the infrastructure and all the different layers of networks that make up the event, ranging from security to communications. It is all about excellence and ensuring that we apply the best technologies and solutions for the visitors and countries of the world to give them a platform to demonstrate what the world is moving towards.”

“Working in close collaboration with Cisco since 2018, we have witnessed the transformative nature of digital technologies firsthand,” he added. “We are proud of the experiences on offer at Expo 2020 Dubai today and believe that visitors to The Cisco Grove will also share in our enthusiasm for building a future which is both green and digital.”

“Our digital future requires the use of intelligent networks which constantly learn, adapt and protect. This is exactly why Cisco’s technology was selected as the foundation for secure connectivity at Expo 2020 Dubai. We look forward to welcoming our partners and customers to Expo and to The Cisco Grove, demonstrating how our network can bring human and digital connections to life,” said Shukri Eid, MD of Cisco Gulf Region.

“We are proud to be here at Expo at a time when the world needs to have an event of this magnitude and the strong message that it sends,” he added. “The Grove demonstrates all what we stand for as Expo and the use of technology to paint a better picture for the future. A future that is more sustainable, that is more just, and inclusive.”

At The Cisco Grove, invited guests can explore the ‘Universe of Data’ – a state-of-the-art projection and hologram-based experience. They can select one of three interactive experiences and engage with the network to learn more about ‘The City of Tomorrow’, ‘Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning’, or ‘The Multicloud Universe’.

Alongside the ‘Universe of Data’ experience, visitors can also meet with Cisco’s experts to discuss the latest digitization trends and join in the company’s green efforts.

“Digital technologies are the key driver to achieving social and economic good and powering an inclusive future for all. At The Cisco Grove, we’re excited to showcase the very best of this promise in action. We seek to be a true partner of progress, and Expo 2020 Dubai serves as the ideal platform from which to create new dialogues, collaborate and forge a better future,” said Reem Asaad, VP of Cisco Middle East and Africa.

rohma@khaleejtimes.com