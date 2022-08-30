Business adoption of cloud-based applications rises in the UAE
Xebia outlines the brighter, faster, and more cost-efficient opportunities of the cloud while underscoring the challenges of implementation and how to overcome them at the event on IT Transformed: Data-driven transformation
Leading global IT consultancy, Xebia extolls the importance of data-driven transformation as businesses across the UAE accelerate their digital initiatives and the adoption of cloud-based applications, in line with the growing trend of work-from-anywhere teams.
At the event on IT Transformed: Data-driven transformation, taking place at The Address Boulevard, Dubai, today, three Xebia professionals — Shankar Garg, managing director, MEA; Bharat Srivastav, global head, partnerships and alliances; and Ram Narasimhan, global head of AI and cognitive services, discusses the benefits of using the cloud, such as working smarter, faster, and more economically, as well as the challenges.
“Organisations across the UAE are accelerating their digital initiatives and the adoption of cloud-based applications to power their work-from-anywhere teams. There are, however, challenges to achieving this,” says Garg.
“Insufficient migration capabilities, managing multi-cloud complexity, unpredictable application performance and security continue to be roadblocks for organisations as data moves back and forth between corporate networks and the cloud,” he adds.
According to the Markets and Markets MEA Cloud Computing Report, the UAE’s cloud computing market is expected to grow from $14.2 billion in 2021 to $31.4 billion by 2026. Furthermore, according to McKinsey Digital, the global market for enterprise IT services is worth $2.4 trillion, indicating cloud computing still has a wealth of room for growth.
The increase is expected to come to fruition on the back of an uptick of businesses in the region transforming processes, data centres, departments, and even entire companies with technology.
IT departments are strategically positioned to quickly deploy effective solutions to support organisational growth and innovative initiatives relating to flexibility, scalability, cost reduction, and faster time to market due to constantly changing business demands, including anywhere, anytime access.
Commenting on the benefits of Cloud implementations, Srivastav said: “At Xebia, we endeavour to empower clients to achieve their business goals. We provide a range of services to support businesses moving to the cloud or optimising existing cloud platforms whereby amplifying their RoI.”
In addition to cloud, Xebia also operates in other digital domains such as data and AI, agile, software technology and DevOps, helping the UAE businesses accelerate innovation performance.
Narasimhan concludes by saying: “From business and government organisations to utilities and hospitality, we seek to empower our clients with intelligent data analytics solutions to realise their goals. As a global service provider, our teams provide guidance and expertise to consult, engineer and build scalable artificial intelligence platforms and machine learning implementations on big data stack to drive business outcomes. We help businesses run smarter and healthier through our world-class people, partnerships, services and delivery solutions,”