Avaya powers future-of-work experiences in a post Covid-19 pandemic world

The company's OneCloud ecosystem and its solutions empower organisations to deliver experiences that matter to customers and employees alike

by Joydeep Sengupta Published: Tue 11 Oct 2022, 5:51 PM Last updated: Tue 11 Oct 2022, 6:52 PM

Avaya is reimagining digital communications with innovation that defines the future-of-work and customers’ experiences.

The Durham, North Carolina-headquartered company’s Avaya OneCloud ecosystem and its solutions empower organisations to deliver experiences that matter to customers and employees alike.

Consider the following challenges and how the American multinational company (MNC) with workforces in Argentina, Colombia, Spain and Mexico, and the borders closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the publisher had to adapt to the decentralisation of its workforce and the mobility limitations imposed. In a few days they had to find a solution that would allow them to migrate their telephony to the cloud and integrate all communications to offer efficient remote working.

In just 15 days of deployment, employees were able to enjoy the simple and powerful capabilities that Avaya Cloud Office offers. They increased their productivity by using new communication channels including voice (calling plans), chat, fax, productivity, collaboration, video conferencing. They were able to work collaboratively from any device and from anywhere with an internet connection.

The nature of work has changed forever and the new reality demands flexibility of choice: where, when, how and with what to work. Avaya Cloud Office and its partners are those bridges that connect people to each other, while being far away.

​​Savio Tovar Dias, Senior Director, Sales Engineering, Avaya International, and based in Dubai overseeing the Middle East and Africa operations of the MNC, spoke about how customers want experiences that are effortless on the sidelines of the ongoing GITEX Global, which started on Monday and ends on Friday (October 10-14).

“In this day and age, employees want access to the people and tools they need. We’ve an experience platform that makes it all possible,” said Dias.

“The roadmap for global and regional are in consonance. We’re driving our cloud strategy. We’re bullish about our outreach in the UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA),” he said.

The figures speak volumes about the technology firm’s strength.

“For instance, four out of the five largest banks in the UAE work with us. Data shows 85 per cent of the hotel industry works with Avaya in some shape and form. We’re a significant player in this part of the world like the other markets, where we operate,” he added.

For the uninitiated, Avaya Experience Builders is a global community— comprising its customers, partners, and experts — that brings together every resource, skill set, and technology possibility into one innovative framework designed to help you create and deliver artificial intelligence (AI)-powered experiences.