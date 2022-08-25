ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED Review: Dual screen evolved
Dubai
The Asus Zenbook Pro Duo series has shown that the company has constantly improved its dual screen laptop in more ways than one. Previous models have seen some improvements over the years but this year, the change is the most significant.
Design
The Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED went through an internal layout redesign to enable the ASUS Active Aerodynamic System Ultra (AAS Ultra) hinge, which not only lifts the ScreenPad Plus to an ergonomic viewing angle but also enhances the thermal performance.
It makes the touchscreen an integral part of the cooling system. As the laptop opens, the secondary display will rise to 12 degrees for a better view while also opening a massive intake for 38% higher airflow than that without AAS Ultra design and it weighs only 1.75 kilograms.
Because of the slim design, Asus can pack in powerful internals, this model in particular features 12th generation Intel Core i7 processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX3050Ti Graphics. Being the powerhouse it is, the ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED features two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports. Each can support up to 40 Gbps data bandwidth, 4K or 8K display output, and up to 100W power delivery.
In addition, ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED offers a full-sized HDMI 2.1 port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, a 3.5mm audio combo jack and a microSD Express 7.0 card reader. This makes it possible for the Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED to easily output to a 4K display, connect to storage devices or expand connections without any hassles.
Display
The new ScreenPad Plus is a 12.7-inch secondary touchscreen with an AAS Ultra hinge that lifts the display by up to 12 degrees for comfortable touch operation and reduces the visual separation between ScreenPad Plus and the main display.
In addition, the new ScreenPad Plus supports up to 550-nit brightness and the same 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut as the main display which results in seamless cross-screen operation, enhancing your creative workflow even further.
The main display of ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED features a 16:10 14.5-inch OLED HDR touchscreen. The display not only supports 2880 x 1800 resolution but also is the world’s 1st laptop with 120 Hz OLED display, providing users an excellent smoother visual experience even if compared a laptop with a 165Hz LCD display due to quicker response time. The display is not only better in motion, but also brighter and more vivid.
Performance and Features
The ScreenXpert software is way more powerful in the 2022 model and there’s lots of utility when it comes to maximizing productivity. Apart from being productive, Intel’s Core i7-12700H brings this machine to another performance level with the slim profile. This is the same chipset we’ve seen in some big gaming laptops, but this time ASUS made it happen and coupled the machine with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage in addition to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050Ti GPU. Suffice to say, ASUS not only bears creators in mind but also dedicatedly create products for content creators.
Although with these specs you can expect to do some light gaming, this really is a productivity machine, and it would be ideal for content creation as well as other editing applications. So, if you like two screens on a PC, you’ll get more screen real estate space here to play with as well.
The audio system of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED is also driven by a smart amplifier that is a powerful DSP chip that can enhance the maximum volume up to 350% with clearer sound at all frequencies while preventing long-term damage to the sensitive speaker voice coils. With that said, the sounds are clear, full, and overall sound great.
Verdict
Asus have done practically everything here to perfect the Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED and it will be very interesting to see what they come up with next year as there’s nothing to fault about this machine. At AED 7,999, this is a laptop that every content creator should consider buying in 2022.