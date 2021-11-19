Abu Dhabi-based Edge begins delivery of home-grown electronic warfare products to international buyers
CEO Faisal Al Bannai said the conglomerate completed 20 major sales deal in the past 18 months
Tech4 days ago
Apple Inc is pushing to launch its electric car as early as 2025 and refocusing the project around full self-driving capabilities, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The iPhone maker’s shares rose nearly 3 per cent to hit a new record following the report.
Apple’s ideal car would have no steering wheel and pedals, with interiors designed around hands-off driving, the report said.
ALSO READ:
The company’s automotive efforts, known as Project Titan, have proceeded unevenly since 2014 when it first started to design a vehicle from scratch.
Demand for electric vehicles has surged as countries and customers turn more environment conscious, propelling the market value of companies such as Tesla and Rivian far above traditional carmakers around for decades longer.
“It’s a matter of when, not if,” Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said, adding that chances of Apple unveiling its own standalone car by 2025 as 60 per cent to 65 per cent.
The Bloomberg report said some people working on the project were skeptical about the timeline even with recent progress, which includes the car’s underlying self-driving system, processor chips and advanced sensors.
Apple declined to comment on the report.
Reuters had reported in December that Apple was targeting 2024 to produce a passenger vehicle that could include its own breakthrough battery technology.
Meanwhile, The Information, citing a memo, reported that Apple was preparing to bring back employees to offices starting February 1 and will let staff work for up to four weeks remotely each year.
CEO Faisal Al Bannai said the conglomerate completed 20 major sales deal in the past 18 months
Tech4 days ago
UAE is keen on communication, coordination and working together with various government departments, private sector and other nations to ensure cyber security
Tech5 days ago
Internet giants join some world leaders to issue a global call to better protect children online at a Paris summit
Tech1 week ago
The change is meant to enhance communication between workers
Tech1 week ago
Users will be able to undo tweets, read ad-free articles, upload longer videos and more
Tech1 week ago
Kids Clips feature uses a similar interface as TikTok or Instagram Reels to show child-friendly content with limits on viewing
Tech1 week ago
Consortium led by Advent International Corporation and Permira Advisers to pay about $12 billion to acquire all of McAfee's outstanding shares
Tech1 week ago
Europol says two hackers linked to the gang known as REvil were arrested last week for involvement in attacks that yielded about $580,000 in ransom
Tech1 week ago