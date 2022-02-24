UAE: Children spend 56 hours weekly playing online games; no restrictions, security are key concerns
Apple’s new store will open doors at Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi on Friday. This will be the iPhone-maker’s fourth store in the Emirates.
In 2015, the US tech giant opened outlets in Dubai’s Mall of the Emirates and Abu Dhabi’s Yas Mall, and two years later, the Dubai Mall.
However, this brand-new store is distinct in its designs and features, the highlight being a waterfront promenade offering stunning views of the Abu Dhabi skyline.
Set above steps of flowing water and with a 72-foot-long mirrored foil ceiling, it ensures quite a spectacle, especially at sunset, which a friendly ‘genius’ (that’s what the Apple executives are called) termed as the ‘golden hour’.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled to open the stunning Apple Al Maryah Island this Friday,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People.
The all-glass walled store with natural light and 8 ficus trees, ramps of black granite stones, ceiling of gold fabric, innovative radiant floor system and displacement ventilation to keep the store cool, enhances customer experience as visitors check out iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch and other services.
“Our talented team is ready to welcome and delight customers from this vibrant community to our newest location in the Emirates.”
The store will introduce three unique ‘Today at Apple’ sessions displayed on a freestanding video wall, photo walk, music walk and art walk.
Customers will learn to experiment with fluidity and motion in the photo walk with iPhone 13 Pro. This has been co-created with local photographer Mohamed Somji, who will share his techniques on March 6. The music walk is a session on liquid soundscapes with GarageBand, and the art walk is about drawing creativity within a session guide.
The store will also host local musicians, artists, developers, entrepreneurs, and educators. Participants can register for all sessions at: apple.co/creativity-within.
Visitors can access an exclusive and specially curated Apple Music playlist during the opening, featuring local UAE artists.
The store will welcome its first visitors on Friday, February 25, at 5 pm. As a precautionary measure, entry to the store on the opening day is only by appointment.
Details can be found at: apple.com/ae/almaryahisland.
