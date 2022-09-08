Apple wows with iPhone 14 Pro series 'dynamic island'; Watch Series gets an impressive upgrade with 'Ultra'

New mobiles have powerful main camera and advanced connectivity capabilities

Published: Thu 8 Sep 2022, 12:01 AM

The cat’s out of the bag. That pill-shaped display monitor on the top of an iPhone is called a ‘dynamic island'. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will no longer have a SIM card tray for US models, ushering in a new era for eSIM connectivity.

After weeks of speculation and online leaks, CEO Tim Cook and his team unveiled a slew of exciting updates to Apple products during the ‘Far Out event’, hosted at the Steve Jobs Theatre, Apple Park, Cupertino, California.

The first in-person event for product launches since the pandemic, the event, on Wednesday, September 7, provided a detailed look at some of its most impressive updates. Cook said, “It's been three years since we've had an event here, and it marks a wonderful day. We're thrilled to bring this community back together.”

The September 2022 line-up of Apple products saw impressive changes to the devices, including introducing a ‘dynamic island’ on the iPhone 14 Pro Models and the path-breaking Apple Watch Ultra.

Another update that tech experts have discussed for months has become a reality – the ‘Emergency SOS with satellite connectivity on the iPhone. Are you stranded deep in a forest? Lost while trekking through the wilderness without cellular services? This feature will call emergency services on your behalf using satellite connectivity. Unfortunately, for UAE customers, the service will be available only to US and Canadian users, for now, starting in November.

Here is a snapshot of the products that were launched on Wednesday:

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

“With the new, larger 6.7-inch display on iPhone 14 Plus, users can enjoy more content onscreen when browsing the web and even more text,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice-president of Worldwide Marketing.

“Both phones have a powerful new main camera with a huge leap in low-light performance, advanced connectivity capabilities with 5G and eSIM, and the incredible performance of A15 Bionic, which helps enable even better battery life. Tightly integrated with iOS 16, all of this makes iPhone more essential than ever,” he said.

Top Features

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus comes in two sizes — 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches

Users can take stunning photos and video with a powerful camera system featuring new Main and front TrueDepth cameras, the Ultra-Wide camera for unique perspectives, and Photonic Engine — an enhanced image pipeline.

Both models include the A15 Bionic chip with a 5-core GPU

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus introduce critical safety capabilities such as Crash Detection and Emergency SOS via satellite, a first in the industry

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be available in midnight, blue, starlight, purple, and (PRODUCT)RED1 finishes.

Pre-orders begin Friday, September 9, with availability for iPhone 14 beginning Friday, September 16, and availability for iPhone 14 Plus starting Friday, October 7.

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Joswiak said, “Groundbreaking safety capabilities bring users even more security, offering help when they need it most. And with the powerful and efficient A16 Bionic chip and all-day battery life, this is the best iPhone yet.”

Top Features

With the introduction of Dynamic Island, the TrueDepth camera has been redesigned to take up less of the display area.

Without impeding content on the screen, Dynamic Island maintains an active state to allow users more accessible access to controls with a simple tap-and-hold.

Ongoing background activities like Maps, Music, or a timer remain visible and interactive, and third-party apps in iOS 16 that provide information like sports scores and ride-sharing with Live Activities can take advantage of Dynamic Island.

Apple Watch Ultra

Apple Watch Ultra introduces a 49mm titanium case and flat sapphire front crystal that reveals the most extensive and brightest Apple Watch display yet

A customizable ‘Action’ button offers instant access to a wide range of valuable features

Battery life reaching up to 36 hours during everyday use.

A new low-power setting, ideal for multi-day experiences, can extend battery life to 60 hours.

The Wayfinder watch face is designed specifically for the larger Apple Watch Ultra display and includes a compass built into the dial, with space for up to eight complications.

Apple Watch Ultra also brings three new bands — Trail Loop, Alpine Loop, and Ocean Band — offering unique design features that provide a secure and comfortable fit for every adventure.

Apple Watch Series 8, new Apple Watch SE

Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer, said, "Apple Watch Series 8 reinforces our commitment in these areas with the addition of pioneering technology, while Apple Watch SE brings advanced core features at a new starting price. The smartwatches are powered by watchOS 9, deliver more capabilities than ever.”

Large, always-on Retina display and a solid crack-resistant front crystal.

All-day18-hour battery life.

Safety features like the ECG app and fall detection introduce temperature-sensing capabilities, retrospective ovulation estimates, Crash Detection, and international roaming.

Activity tracking, high and low heart rate notifications, Emergency SOS, and the new Crash Detection feature. Both models are powered by watchOS 9.

An enhanced Workout app, sleep stages, a first-of-its-kind AFib History feature, and an all-new medications app.

AirPods Pro 2

The first Pro model AirPod since 2019, here are some new features:

Works on a new H2 chip.

Major upgrades to Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode.

Offering a unique way to experience Spatial Audio that’s even more immersive.

Users can enjoy touch control for media playback and volume adjustments directly from the stem, along with longer battery life, a brand-new charging case, and an additional ear tip size for a better fit.

Breakdown of prices of the entire new line-up

Apple Watch Ultra - Dh3,199

Apple Watch SE – Dh999

Apple Watch Series 8 starts at Dh1,599

AirPods Pro second generation is Dh949

iPhone 14 is Dh3,399

iPhone 14 Plus is Dh3,799

iPhone 14 Pro is Dh4,299

iPhone 14 ProMax Dh4,699

