Apple wows with iPhone 14 Pro series 'dynamic island'; Watch Series gets an impressive upgrade with 'Ultra'

The cat’s out of the bag. That pill-shaped display monitor on the top of an iPhone is called a ‘dynamic island'. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will no longer have a SIM card tray for US models, ushering in a new era for eSIM connectivity.
After weeks of speculation and online leaks, CEO Tim Cook and his team unveiled a slew of exciting updates to Apple products during the ‘Far Out event’, hosted at the Steve Jobs Theatre, Apple Park, Cupertino, California.
The first in-person event for product launches since the pandemic, the event, on Wednesday, September 7, provided a detailed look at some of its most impressive updates. Cook said, “It's been three years since we've had an event here, and it marks a wonderful day. We're thrilled to bring this community back together.”
The September 2022 line-up of Apple products saw impressive changes to the devices, including introducing a ‘dynamic island’ on the iPhone 14 Pro Models and the path-breaking Apple Watch Ultra.
Another update that tech experts have discussed for months has become a reality – the ‘Emergency SOS with satellite connectivity on the iPhone. Are you stranded deep in a forest? Lost while trekking through the wilderness without cellular services? This feature will call emergency services on your behalf using satellite connectivity. Unfortunately, for UAE customers, the service will be available only to US and Canadian users, for now, starting in November.
Here is a snapshot of the products that were launched on Wednesday:
iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus
“With the new, larger 6.7-inch display on iPhone 14 Plus, users can enjoy more content onscreen when browsing the web and even more text,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice-president of Worldwide Marketing.
“Both phones have a powerful new main camera with a huge leap in low-light performance, advanced connectivity capabilities with 5G and eSIM, and the incredible performance of A15 Bionic, which helps enable even better battery life. Tightly integrated with iOS 16, all of this makes iPhone more essential than ever,” he said.
Top Features
iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
Joswiak said, “Groundbreaking safety capabilities bring users even more security, offering help when they need it most. And with the powerful and efficient A16 Bionic chip and all-day battery life, this is the best iPhone yet.”
Top Features
Apple Watch Ultra
Apple Watch Series 8, new Apple Watch SE
Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer, said, "Apple Watch Series 8 reinforces our commitment in these areas with the addition of pioneering technology, while Apple Watch SE brings advanced core features at a new starting price. The smartwatches are powered by watchOS 9, deliver more capabilities than ever.”
AirPods Pro 2
The first Pro model AirPod since 2019, here are some new features:
