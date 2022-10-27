Apple working on ways to address iPhone 14 'supply constraints'

It kicks off with an episode featuring Nobel laureate Professor Barry Barish, who helped in detecting gravitational waves for the first time ever
Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Technology said gadget maker Apple, which is purportedly facing "supply constraints" in regards to some specific models of iPhones in India, is working on ways to address it.
He explained that he had spoken with Apple, and they had replied that while the iPhone 14 demand was being met with the help of India's production centres, the demand for the iPhone14 Pro surged, and was facing "supply constraints" which the company was addressing.
Private sales are probably "alternate" supply channels," the minister said in a tweet, in reply to an user who had complained that several private players — particularly in Delhi NCR — had been selling some specific model of iPhones in all cash deal.
The Twitter user also alleged that notion was created regarding "unavailability" of stocks which he labelled as "deliberate", and was meant to make extra profits.
With new models hitting the stores, there has been a steep rise in demand for newly-launched iPhone 14 smartphones this festive season. Attractive offers on various e-commerce and retail platforms also pushed the demand for the iPhone 14.
Last month, Apple announced that it was all set to begin manufacturing its latest iPhone 14 models in India, just days after it had a global unveiling.
Apple unveiled its highly anticipated iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus variants during its 'Far Out' event on September 7.
Further details about where the iPhone will be manufactured in India — the second biggest smartphone market — have not yet been publicly disclosed. As per reports, the locally-produced models are likely to make their way into markets later this year.
