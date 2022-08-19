Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs

He hinted at it in cryptic tweet about the potential new site
Apple disclosed serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs that could potentially allow attackers to take complete control of these devices.
The company said it is “aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.”
Apple released two securityreports about the issue on Wednesday, although they didn’t receive wide attention outside of tech publications.
Security experts have advised users to update affected devices — the iPhones6S and later models; several models of the iPad, including the 5th generation and later, all iPad Pro models and the iPad Air 2; and Mac computers running MacOS Monterey. It also affects some iPod models.
Apple’s explanation of the vulnerability means a hacker could get “full admin access to the device” so that they can “execute any code as if they are you, the user,” said Rachel Tobac, CEO of SocialProof Security.
Those who should be particularly attentive to updating their software are “people who are in the public eye” such as activists or journalists who might be the targets of sophisticated nation-state spying, Tobac said. — Reuters
He hinted at it in cryptic tweet about the potential new site
Consumers can avail additional benefits if they pre-order the Flip4 or Fold4 before August 25
Weaknesses could expose sensitive personal, financial data from at least 11 million customers
He wishes to terminate the $44 billion deal because of such accounts
The new services aim to enhance security
Youngsters prefer to spend time at video-sharing venues YouTube, TikTok
The Galaxy Watch5 enhances the features that consumers rely on every day, while the Galaxy Watch5 Pro – the newest addition to the Galaxy Watch lineup – is Samsung’s most durable and feature-packed watch yet
The Galaxy Z Fold4 opens up new possibilities for users by delivering Samsung’s most comprehensive smartphone experience to-date, offering shape-shifting design, immersive displays and PC-like multitasking features