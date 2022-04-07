Apple to provide new repair option for iPhone X

Profit rose 76% in 2021, despite U.S. sanctions
American tech giant Apple is adding a TrueDepth camera repair option for easier Face ID repairs to its iPhone X users.
According to American technology website The Verge, Apple reportedly will soon provide a new Face ID repair option for iPhone X that doesn't involve replacing the whole device.
"The option comes after Apple's recent shift to soon provide a TrueDepth Camera service option that can fix the face unlock feature of the 2018 iPhone XS and newer models but didn't previously include the 2017 iPhone X," reported The Verge.
This decision by the company comes as a piece of good news to all those still carrying the 2017 iPhone model and living with dysfunctional Face ID.
Repairing just the Face ID component can be difficult since it's a complex system involving four components: a flood illuminator, dot projector, 'TrueDepth' front camera, and an IR camera.
The flood illuminator is a part of the display assembly, separate from the TrueDepth camera module. Failure to properly transfer it during a screen replacement previously would mean permanently losing Face ID.
The Verge said that if any of these components malfunction one could lose the face unlock feature and will have to enter a password.
In that case, either the user with an AppleCare warranty will swap the whole device with a like-new refurbished replacement or will have to purchase a new gadget. But most iPhone X users today probably don't have an active AppleCare warranty since the device's 2018 discontinuation.
