Apple to introduce power-saving mode in latest update for watch

US tech giant Apple is introducing a true power-saving mode for the Apple Watch in the latest watch OS 9 update, extending the watch's battery life when necessary.
According to GSM Arena, this mode can be activated manually through the Control centre or the settings menu. It also prompts the user when there's a 10 per cent battery charge left. It turns off automatically once it reaches 80 per cent on the charger.
The battery-saving mode turns off the more demanding features such as AoD, heart rate notifications, arrhythmia tracking, heart rate and blood oxygen measurements. Workout reminders are also turned off.
Interestingly, if there's no iPhone connected to the watch nearby, it will turn off Wi-Fi, and cellular connections. Incoming calls and notifications are also disabled, reported GSM Arena.
Surely, if a user needs a certain app that requires data or a Wi-Fi connection, the system will re-enable those. And if the watch stays within the phone's connection range, it will postpone notifications and deliver them every hour.
Of course, the overall performance of the watch in the new battery-saving mode will also be reduced, so animations and navigation as a whole won't feel as smooth, as per GSM Arena.
Appointment of the new head comes days after former India chief Ajit Mohan stepped down to pursue another 'opportunity'
The company has already been axing some of its projects — including subsidiary fabric.com, Amazon Care, and the cooler-size home delivery robot Scout
Understanding the psychology of why we default to replacing phones can go a long way toward modifying our habits to save money and reduce our consumption as well as lower our carbon footprint
The billionaire's first two weeks as the owner of the social media platform has been marked by rapid change and chaos
Tesla chief says long hours at high intensity will be needed for success
The platform had paused its recently-announced $8 blue tick subscription service on Friday as fake accounts mushroomed
Foxconn is manufacturing the devices at its Sriperumbudur factory on the outskirts of Chennai
Users disclosed long-ago indiscretions, made pleas for money and revealed silly quirks as they feared the social platform’s days might be numbered.