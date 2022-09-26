Apple to begin manufacturing iPhone 14 in India this year

New app allows users to share authentic moments with friends and family
On Monday, Apple Inc said it would be manufacturing its latest iPhone 14 in India, as the tech giant moves some of its production away from China.
The company launched the flagship iPhone 14 at an event earlier this month, where it focused on safety upgrades, rather than flashy new technical specifications, with the exception of a new adventure-focused watch.
"The new iPhone 14 lineup introduces groundbreaking new technologies and important safety capabilities. We're excited to be manufacturing iPhone 14 in India," Apple said in a statement.
Analysts at JPMorgan expect Apple to move about 5 per cent of iPhone 14 production from late 2022 to India, which is the world's second-biggest smartphone market after China.
Apple could make one out of four iPhones in India by 2025, JPM analysts said in a note last week.
