Apple opens new store in Abu Dhabi's Yas Mall

Apple on Thursday announced that its brand new outlet at Yas Mall is now open to visitors.
Nearly doubling the size of the original location that opened in 2015, the store serves as a reimagined space for customers to browse Apple’s latest products and services, receive the best support from knowledgeable team members, and participate in free Today at Apple sessions.
“With the opening of the newly expanded Apple Yas Mall, our team is ready to welcome even more of Abu Dhabi’s incredibly diverse and innovative community to this beautiful new space,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice-president of Retail + People.
“We look forward to continuing to bring the best of Apple to the UAE, and building on our history in the region.”
Situated in a prime corner location at the mall’s town square, the store features a stunning curved glass exterior and integrates over 150 feet of glass throughout the storefront. Bianco Cristal floors and wood ceilings are used throughout the space, resembling similar materials found in other Apple Store locations around the world.
Customers can discover Apple’s products and services at surrounding tables and avenues; learn more about Apple’s Trade In program across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch; and get shopping support from Apple Specialists.
Apple Yas Mall includes 100 highly trained team members who collectively speak 33 languages and represent 32 nationalities. The diverse team has nearly doubled since the store originally opened in 2015, and more than half remains part of the team that will welcome customers to the new Apple Yas Mall location.
ALSO READ:
Apple has been operating in the region for over 10 years, and has more than 600 team members across the UAE. Since Apple opened its first stores in the UAE in 2015, they’ve welcomed nearly 30 million visitors.
Apple continues its strong commitment to local users by providing an incredible experience across products, software, and services. Customers can enjoy software and apps in Arabic, tailor-made Arabic content across Apple Music, and a localised App Store available in 14 countries across the Middle East and North Africa.
