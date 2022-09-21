Apple may move a quarter of iPhone production to India by 2025

With this new feature, people can communicate on both platforms via text, audio, and video, and can be accessed through the messaging app
Apple Inc may make one out of four iPhones in India by 2025, J.P.Morgan analysts said on Wednesday, as the tech giant moves some production away from China, amid mounting geopolitical tensions and strict Covid-19 lockdowns in the country.
The brokerage expects Apple to move about five per cent of iPhone 14 production from late 2022 to India, which is the world’s second-biggest smartphone market after China.
It is also estimating about 25 per cent of all Apple products, including Mac, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods, to be manufactured outside China by 2025 from five per cent currently.
Cupertino, California-headquartered Apple has bet big on India since it began iPhone assembly in the country in 2017 via Wistron and later with Foxconn, in line with the Indian government’s push for local manufacturing.
The pandemic hampered supply chain relocation plans for businesses, but with restrictions easing, more companies, including Apple, are reaccelerating these efforts this year.
“Taiwanese vendors such as Hon Hai and Pegatron play a key role in the relocation to India. In the medium to long term, we also expect Apple to qualify local India manufacturing suppliers,” according to J.P.Morgan analysts led by Gokul Hariharan, who is rated 4 out of 5 for estimates accuracy.
A Bloomberg report said earlier this month that Indian conglomerate Tata Group was in talks with Wistron to establish a joint venture to assemble iPhones in the country amid Apple’s plans to cut production lag with China. — Reuters
With this new feature, people can communicate on both platforms via text, audio, and video, and can be accessed through the messaging app
Privacy panel said that the firms did not clearly inform service users and obtain prior consent when collecting and analysing behavioural information
Tech-giant penalised for stifling competition through the dominance of Android, reducing choices for consumers
Zatko explained how he had often alerted the management of grave vulnerabilities to hacking, data theft, and other problems, but to no avail
Peiter Zatko tells the Senate Judiciary Committee that the social media platform is plagued by weak cyber defences
This was done to obtain compensation for publishers from these two countries
The deadline for the shareholder vote on the deal is Tuesday but enough investors had voted by Monday evening
She will be overseeing operations worth nearly $10 billion