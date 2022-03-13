Apple launches new green iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, now available for pre-order

The sophisticated green iPhone features the lightning-fast A15 Bionic, advanced camera systems, great battery life, impressive durability, and 5G

Published: Sun 13 Mar 2022, 10:52 AM Last updated: Sun 13 Mar 2022, 11:04 AM

Apple introduced two all-new beautiful colors for iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13, alpine green and green.

The iPhone 13 lineup features sleek designs made even more durable with the Ceramic Shield front cover, and includes the breakthrough A15 Bionic chip, an advanced 5G experience, cutting-edge camera systems for stunning photos and videos, and a huge leap in battery life.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini also offer a bright Super Retina XDR display, while iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max include a vibrant Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion featuring an adaptive refresh rate from 10Hz up to 120Hz.

The new alpine green iPhone 13 Pro and green iPhone 13 is now available for pre-order, with availability starting Friday, March 18.

Sleek and durable design

The new alpine green iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, created using multiple layers of nanometer-scale metallic ceramics applied across the surface, is perfectly complemented by the surgical-grade stainless steel band and textured matte back glass.

Both models feature the most advanced display ever on iPhone — Super Retina XDR with ProMotion — and are available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes.

The green iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini feature an elegant color-matched aluminum frame and precision-milled back glass, vibrant Super Retina XDR display, and are available in 6.1-inch and 5.4-inch sizes.

The entire lineup is also protected by the Ceramic Shield front cover — exclusive to iPhone and tougher than any smartphone glass — and maintains an industry-leading IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

A15 Bionic: The Ultimate Smartphone Chip

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 are powered by the A15 Bionic chip, which enables incredible experiences like Cinematic mode, offers fantastic graphics, and is tightly integrated with iOS 15.

A15 Bionic efficiently handles the most demanding tasks, is capable of even faster machine learning computations, and with a custom-built image signal processor (ISP) coupled with powerful camera hardware, enables camera features like Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, and more.

With A15 Bionic, more power-efficient components, and power optimizations made possible by the tight integration of hardware and software, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 offer even better battery life, including the best battery life ever on iPhone with iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The Most Advanced Camera Systems on iPhone

With top-of-the-line camera hardware optimized to work seamlessly with iOS 15, and powered by the new ISP in A15 Bionic, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 offer the most advanced pro and dual-camera systems ever on iPhone.

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max introduced new Wide, Ultra Wide, and Telephoto cameras that capture stunning photos and video, and enable impressive new pro camera capabilities like macro photography and video.

The dual-camera system on iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini represents a massive leap in camera design, with a Wide camera featuring the biggest sensor ever in an iPhone dual-camera system, a custom-designed Ultra Wide camera, and sensor-shift optical image stabilization.

Featuring iOS 15

iPhone 13 Pro in alpine green and iPhone 13 in green ship with iOS 15.4, which offers the ability to use Face ID while wearing a mask, a new Siri voice option, expanded language support for Visual Lookup, new emoji, and much more.

These latest software features build on the release of iOS 15, which enhanced the iPhone experience with more ways to stay connected, powerful updates that help users focus and explore, and intelligent features to get more done with iPhone.

Now FaceTime calls feel more natural with spatial audio and Portrait mode, SharePlay delivers a way for users to share experiences with friends and family while on a FaceTime call, Focus helps users reduce distraction, notifications have been redesigned, and Live Text uses on-device intelligence to recognize text in a photo and allows users to take action.