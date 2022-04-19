Between October and December 2021, over 3.7 million videos were removed for violating YouTube’s community guidelines
Apple’s new iPhone 14 may include a satellite connectivity feature for sending and receiving emergency SOS messages in case the cellular connectivity is unavailable.
Based on the reports by Mashable, the forthcoming iPhone 14 could feature satellite connectivity technology, as per Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman. The presence of the Qualcomm X60 modem will allow the Apple smartphone to allow communicate via satellites.
The feature can be employed only in case of an emergency.
In 2019, Bloomberg had first reported on Apple’s exploration into satellite technology. Interestingly, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had made a similar forecast about the iPhone 13 last year. While the feature did not release in 2021, it might allow iPhones to operate without the need for 4G or 5G network connectivity, although with limited capabilities.
The iPhone 14 is set to come with some substantial changes, including no mini version, a punch-hole design, and a 48 MP camera sensor.
Apple is likely to launch the iPhone 14 series later this year.
