Apple inches ahead of Samsung as the leading smartphone brand in the world

Resurgence in China, the biggest market for smartphones, in the fourth quarter buoys American tech giant’s growth story

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 27 Jan 2022, 5:45 PM

Apple has yet again become the top-selling smartphone brand in top market China, along with the rest of the world, according to two separate research reports.

Earlier on January 3, the iPhone maker topped a market value of $3 (Dh11.02) billion, which is the first for a publicly traded company.

The tech giant’s latest feat comes hours before it is set to release its earnings for the fourth quarter (October-December, 2021) on Thursday after markets close.

China — the key to Apple growth story

A report by Counterpoint Research cited that Apple reached its "highest ever" market share in China in the fourth quarter and for the first time in the past six years.

Data showed that Apple’s market share in China reached 23 per cent in the fourth quarter, as compared to 16 per cent in the same period during the previous year.

There has been a nine per cent year-on-year slump in smartphone sales in the world’s most populous nation, Counterpoint’s analysis showed.

Vivo’s slump is Apple’s gain

Similarly, Vivo, the Chinese smartphone maker, slipped six per cent.

A separate report published by Canalys last week indicated Apple’s resurgence has led to the Cupertino-headquartered tech behemoth beating Samsung during the year-end holiday season. It got the better of its South Korean rival in a close race of 22 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively.

iPhone 13 drives growth

Apple topped the charts after the first three quarters buoyed by a stellar performance from iPhone 13.

Typically, the year-end is a good time for Apple as its sales to peak on the back of new device launches following the annual September event.

Apple’s fortunes also appear to have soared because Apple’s other rival Huawei is facing a downturn due to the ongoing US sanctions.

Can Apple hold on to its lead?

Samsung is snapping at Apple’s heels as it is all set for a mega smartphone launch on February 9. Its new Galaxy S device is likely to heat up competition soon.

Meanwhile, Samsung has reported a 53 per cent jump in operating profit for the fourth quarter, as compared with that of the previous year.

