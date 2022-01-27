Apple inches ahead of Samsung as the leading smartphone brand in the world

Netflix expects to add 2.5 million new paying subscribers in the current quarter, down from four million last year
Tech6 days ago
Apple has yet again become the top-selling smartphone brand in top market China, along with the rest of the world, according to two separate research reports.
Earlier on January 3, the iPhone maker topped a market value of $3 (Dh11.02) billion, which is the first for a publicly traded company.
The tech giant’s latest feat comes hours before it is set to release its earnings for the fourth quarter (October-December, 2021) on Thursday after markets close.
A report by Counterpoint Research cited that Apple reached its "highest ever" market share in China in the fourth quarter and for the first time in the past six years.
Data showed that Apple’s market share in China reached 23 per cent in the fourth quarter, as compared to 16 per cent in the same period during the previous year.
There has been a nine per cent year-on-year slump in smartphone sales in the world’s most populous nation, Counterpoint’s analysis showed.
Similarly, Vivo, the Chinese smartphone maker, slipped six per cent.
A separate report published by Canalys last week indicated Apple’s resurgence has led to the Cupertino-headquartered tech behemoth beating Samsung during the year-end holiday season. It got the better of its South Korean rival in a close race of 22 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively.
Apple topped the charts after the first three quarters buoyed by a stellar performance from iPhone 13.
Typically, the year-end is a good time for Apple as its sales to peak on the back of new device launches following the annual September event.
Apple’s fortunes also appear to have soared because Apple’s other rival Huawei is facing a downturn due to the ongoing US sanctions.
Samsung is snapping at Apple’s heels as it is all set for a mega smartphone launch on February 9. Its new Galaxy S device is likely to heat up competition soon.
Meanwhile, Samsung has reported a 53 per cent jump in operating profit for the fourth quarter, as compared with that of the previous year.
joydeep@khaleejtimes.com
Netflix expects to add 2.5 million new paying subscribers in the current quarter, down from four million last year
Tech6 days ago
The redesigned store will offer customers the company's products as well as tech support
Tech6 days ago
The company argued that it was holding its own against fierce streaming competition from the likes of HBO Max and Disney+
Tech6 days ago
The social media platform said in a statement that it fixed a technical bug
Tech6 days ago
M2P Solutions is an API infrastructure company that enables businesses of any scale to embed financial products in their customer journeys
Tech1 week ago
Oracle plans to have at least 44 cloud regions by the end of 2022, continuing one of the fastest expansions of any major cloud provider
Tech1 week ago
Heads of major US passenger and cargo airlines warns of a "catastrophic" aviation crisis
Tech1 week ago
Call of Duty maker has been hit by employee protests, departures, and a lawsuit
Tech1 week ago