Apple expected to announce its M2 chip-powered iPad Pro tablet tomorrow

There will also be the launch of iPadOS 16 — a software update usually released alongside iOS, but delayed this year

By ANI Published: Tue 18 Oct 2022, 9:27 AM

American tech giant Apple is expected to announce two new iPad Pro tablets, powered by their latest M2 chip under the hood "in a matter of days", a report GSM Arena explained.

According to the outlet, this news was shared by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his latest newsletter, according to which the 11" and the 12.9" models of the iPad Pro will be a mild upgrade, and could have new charging capabilities.

He later clarified that the announcement would take place tomorrow, October 19.

In case it wasn’t obvious with the “days away” wording from Saturday, the launch should be tomorrow. https://t.co/moc5PU8hLk — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) October 17, 2022

Expectations were that the iPad Pro would arrive before October 27, which is the date for Apple to announce its quarterly and yearly earnings.

However, there is no event planned for the launch — the tablets will be announced with a press release on the company's website, as per GSM Arena.

The new iPad Pro could add MagSafe charging capabilities. Gurman even suggested that there might be reverse wireless charging, allowing the tablet to share its battery with an iPhone or AirPods case.

There will also be the launch of iPadOS 16 — a software update usually released alongside iOS, but delayed this year.

According to Gurman, the stock shortages for the Apple Watch Ultra are caused by the band, not the device itself. A Trail loop in yellow or blue is extremely hard to find, as is the orange Alpine loop.

This is currently pushing the Watch Ultra shipments to the first week of November, with some models arriving even later, reports GSM Arena.

