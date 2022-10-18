Apple expected to announce its M2 chip-powered iPad Pro tablet tomorrow

Called Lightyear O, most of the 500 units of world’s first long-range solar vehicle have been sold out
American tech giant Apple is expected to announce two new iPad Pro tablets, powered by their latest M2 chip under the hood "in a matter of days", a report GSM Arena explained.
According to the outlet, this news was shared by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his latest newsletter, according to which the 11" and the 12.9" models of the iPad Pro will be a mild upgrade, and could have new charging capabilities.
He later clarified that the announcement would take place tomorrow, October 19.
Expectations were that the iPad Pro would arrive before October 27, which is the date for Apple to announce its quarterly and yearly earnings.
However, there is no event planned for the launch — the tablets will be announced with a press release on the company's website, as per GSM Arena.
The new iPad Pro could add MagSafe charging capabilities. Gurman even suggested that there might be reverse wireless charging, allowing the tablet to share its battery with an iPhone or AirPods case.
There will also be the launch of iPadOS 16 — a software update usually released alongside iOS, but delayed this year.
According to Gurman, the stock shortages for the Apple Watch Ultra are caused by the band, not the device itself. A Trail loop in yellow or blue is extremely hard to find, as is the orange Alpine loop.
This is currently pushing the Watch Ultra shipments to the first week of November, with some models arriving even later, reports GSM Arena.
ALSO READ:
Called Lightyear O, most of the 500 units of world’s first long-range solar vehicle have been sold out
The social media service has become an online haven for January 6 rioters, QAnon fans to share conspiracy theories
50 companies from South Asia’s second-most populous nation are taking part in the Middle East’s largest technology event
Lack of employee awareness is the number one reason for cyberattacks for UAE companies, followed by remote and hybrid work models
DoE unveils a 3D mapping and building information modelling, which is in sync with its geospatial dashboard
The app, which acts as an aggregator of key information, has constantly been adding new services
New tech sports high-resolution sensors so people can see mixed virtual and augmented reality in full colour
JAXA livestream from Uchinoura Space Centre in southern Kagoshima region was interrupted and presenters said there had been a problem, without giving details