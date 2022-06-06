Apple announces new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iPhone software, M2 chip

Tech giant introduces buy now, pay later feature and resigned lock screen

Photo: AFP

By Agencies Published: Mon 6 Jun 2022, 10:37 PM Last updated: Mon 6 Jun 2022, 10:48 PM

Apple CEO Tim Cook kicked off WWDC with a pre-recorded presentation with execs revealing the latest versions of Apple’s software for iPhone, iPads, Mac and Watch.

Apple Inc on Monday announced that its new MacBook Air laptop was "completely redesigned" around its new M2 silicon processor, which it says is 35% faster than the previous M1 chip. The new laptop will be 2.7 pounds (1.2 kg) and have a 1080p high-definition camera to provide better images on video calls. The MacBook Air will start at $1,199.

The M2 chip will also power the 13-inch MacBook Pro, which will start at $1,299 and be available next month. Prices are $100 lower for education customers as Apple targets the back-to-school market.

Apples says users can now use iPhone as a webcam with their Mac computers.

Here’s what Apple has announced so far:

New iPhone software called iOS 16.

An all-new MacBook Ar with M2 chip.

A new 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 chip.

New Mac software called macOS Ventura.

New iPad software called iPadOS 16.

Apple Pay Later, Apple’s buy now pay later service.

New Apple Watch software called watchOS 9.

The new Apple M2 chip.

Passkeys will be available on iPhones, iPads and other Apple devices.

iPad OS16.

Free form productivity app will be built into iPad, Mac and iPhone operating systems.

Apple also announced that users can buy now and pay later for purchases. Apple Pay Later will be available anywhere that Apple Pay is accepted and managed through the Apple Wallet. Users can make four equal payments with no interest or fees.

The tech giant also added an edit button to iMessage for sent messages, beating Twitter to a long-requested feature.

They also unveiled an updated version of its CarPlay software at its annual software developer conference. The new software for the first time will time power the instrument cluster on a car's dashboard showing speed, directions and gas mileage. Apple said that automakers such as Ford Motor Co, Nissan Motor Co and Honda Motor Corp are planning to use the new software and that cars with it will start shipping next year.

Apple also introduced tweaks to popular apps including better rendering of landmarks on its Maps software, live sport scores on Apple TV and making the shared video-watching app available in messaging.

The tech giant is also adding a tool called "Safety Check" to turn off access to sensitive information for people in abusive situations.

Apple introduced a new technology called Passkeys to replace passwords on websites. Apple said Passkeys are safer than traditional passwords because Passkeys are never stored on a web server. The company said it is working to enable the use of Passkeys with non-Apple devices.