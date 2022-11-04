Apple adds Pegatron as new iPhone 14 supplier in India: Report

The Tesla chief dissolved the board of directors entirely, removing former CEO Parag Agrawal and chairman Bret Taylor from their roles
Apple Inc's Taiwanese contract manufacturer Pegatron Corp has begun assembling the new iPhone 14 in India, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Meanwhile, Foxxconn — formally Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd — began production of the iPhone 14 in India in September, making Pegatron the second producer of the model in India, the report added.
All of Apple's biggest Taiwanese suppliers — Foxconn, Pegatron and Wistron Corp — have ramped up iPhone assembly in India, boosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's financial incentives program.
India, and other countries such as Mexico and Vietnam, are increasingly turning important to contract manufacturers supplying to American brands, amidst Covid-related lockdowns in China.
On Wednesday, China ordered an industrial park in the city of Zhengzhou that houses an iPhone factory (belonging to Foxconn) to enter a seven-day lockdown.
Earlier this week, market research firm TrendForce said it has cut its iPhone shipments forecast for the fourth quarter by 2-3 million units —from 80 million previously — due to the troubles at the Zhengzhou plant, adding that its investigation of the situation found that the factory's capacity utilisation rates were now around 70 per cent.
Pegatron declined to comment, whereas a spokesperson for Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters query.
