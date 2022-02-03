Partner Content By KT Engage
Anker MagGo Accessories: Among the best MagSafe accessories for the iPhone
Dubai
Anker's MagGo line-up are 7.5-watt chargers that are designed for the iPhone 12 and 13 but they can also charge AirPods as well. They take advantage of the iPhone's magnets, so you can effectively snap your device quickly, safely and recharge quickly, whether you're at home, on the go or even in your car.
The Anker 623 Magnetic wireless charger will prove to be a favourite for those who want a solution to charge both their airpods and iPhone at the same time. It's designed like a can-shaped wireless phone charging stand that has an adjustable platform for the iPhone and behind it comes a flat 5-watt charging surface for your AirPods. The charger's designed that you can view your phone in both landscape and portrait orientations so you can still use it even if you're on the work desk or couch.
It's quite honestly, a nicely designed charger. Anker supplies a 20-watt PowerPort III cube adapter that's USB-C compatible to charge and it costs AED 399.
At 5,000 mAh, the Anker 622 Magnetic battery is designed to give you a full day's worth of battery whenever you need it. What's great about this charger is that it has a cloth flap that you can open and fold to make it into a kickstand and you can use your iPhone in landscape or portrait orientations.
The Anker 622's Magnet is strong and snaps with relative ease and it's also a pack that you can easily grip thanks in part to how compact and slim the battery pack is. The kickstand's fairly sturdy and locks in place so you can view video content and charge without any worry. You can get it in a range of colours and costs AED 299.
The MagGo lineup also includes the 613 Magnetic Wireless Charger for your car. It sits on the dashboard and features an adjustable arm for positioning the charging pad wherever you need it.
Like the 623 Magnetic Wireless Charger, it also features an ambient light sensing; white LED light ring to indicate charging. And it has 134 degrees of angle adjustment and then locks in place for the perfect viewing position for the driver and it's designed so that you can use it for navigation as well. It also has an additional usb-c power delivery slot for a second device.
If you want the charger to be more secure, Anker also provides an additional sticker base for curved or uneven surfaces on car dashboards. At AED 349, Apple's MagGo strong magnets hold an iPhone in place in most driving conditions.
While not a charger, the Magnetic Phone Grip uses the MagSafe magnets on an iPhone 12 or 13 (or a compatible case), to stick a metal ring on the back of the phone and helps you hold it better. And it can also serve as a kickstand if you want to watch a video in portrait or landscape mode.
Anker's 610 Magnetic Phone Grip is thin and can be easily removed if you want to charge through MagSafe. It costs AED 79 and is available in Black, Blue and White.
That's it for the Anker MagGo Lineup