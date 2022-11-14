Amazon joins mass layoffs trend after Meta, Twitter; plans to sack 10,000 people starting this week

New grey 'official' tag was added to government accounts, big companies and major media outlets
Amazon is planning to lay off about 10,000 people in corporate and technology jobs starting as soon as this week, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
The job cuts will focus on the e-commerce giant's devices unit, which houses voice-assistant Alexa, as well as its retail division and human resources, according to the report, which also said the total number of layoffs remains fluid.
As of December 31 last year, Amazon had more than 1.6 million full-time and part-time employees and had recently said it would freeze hiring to corporate workforce for the next few months.
The news comes just weeks after Amazon warned of a slowdown in growth for the busy holiday season when it generates the highest sales, saying consumers and businesses had less money to spend due to rising prices.
ALSO READ:
Amazon is the latest U.S. company to make deep cuts to its employee base to brace for a potential economic downturn.
Last week, Facebook-parent Meta Platforms said it would cut more than 11,000 jobs, or 13% of its workforce, to rein in costs. Others include Elon Musk-owned Twitter Inc, Microsoft Corp and Snap Inc .
Shares of Amazon, which have lost about 40% of their value so far this year amid a broader tech selloff, briefly pared losses and were last trading down 2.4% at $98.38.
New grey 'official' tag was added to government accounts, big companies and major media outlets
Dubbed Sword Art Online, the headset is inspired by a novel series of the same name
The platform's current verification system has been in place since 2009, and was created to ensure that certain big, public-facing accounts were authentic
Zuckerberg says the recruitment and business teams are among those facing layoffs
The European Commission says the probe is on grounds the proposed acquisition may reduce competition in the markets
In their policies and content moderation, tech companies have taken great pains to appear politically neutral, even as they receive criticism for favouritism
Beyond false information, some specialists warned that climate scientists themselves faced threats if moderation faltered
The Anna University alumnus is a general partner at Silicon Valley venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz and invests in early-stage consumer startups