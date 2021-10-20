Facebook to change its name next week, says report
Rebrand to reflect social media giant's focus on building metaverse, claims The Verge
Social media giant Facebook Inc is planning to rebrand itself with a new name next week to reflect its focus on building the metaverse, the Verge reported on Tuesday, citing a source with direct knowledge of the matter.
Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg plans to talk about the name change at the company's annual Connect conference on October 28, but it could be unveiled sooner, the Verge reported.
A metaverse refers to shared virtual world environments, which people can access via the internet. The term can refer to digital spaces, which are made more lifelike by the use of virtual reality or augmented reality.
>> Facebook eyes 10,000 jobs to build 'metaverse'
>> Ex-employee accuses Facebook of covering up its harmful effects on teens
The rebranding would likely position Facebook's social media app as one of many products under a parent company, which will oversee groups like Instagram, WhatsApp, Oculus and more, the report added.Facebook said it does not comment on rumour or speculation.
-
Tech Reviews
Facebook to change its name next week, says report
Rebrand to reflect social media giant's focus on building metaverse,... READ MORE
-
Technology
UAE aims to have the highest number of women...
The country is marking October 29 as Coders Day. READ MORE
-
Technology
Dubai: New AI system to detect violations, issue...
The technology was unveiled at Gitex 2021 READ MORE
-
Technology
Apple event: Here's everything you need to know...
New AirPods feature theatre-like sound, longer battery life, and it's ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Kerala rains: Periyar riverbank areas put on high ...
Warnings come after three shutters of Idukki dam opened on Tuesday READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: New rules for parties, gatherings...
Operating capacity amended READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
North Korea confirms submarine launch of...
White House urges North Korea to refrain from further 'provocations' READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Cloudy skies, humid night ahead
Winds to cause blowing dust at times READ MORE
News
Gitex 2021: Your face will replace your Emirates ID card soon
19 October 2021
News
UAE ranked fourth best place to live and work, says global study
19 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Countries must work together to bring space benefits to all, say experts
4 votes | 18 October 2021
News
All Abu Dhabi government services to be online by 2021 end