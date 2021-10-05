Team Abu Dhabi's Rashed aims for third win in Portugal
Team Abu Dhabi primed for back-to-back Grand Prix
Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al Qemzi will look to complete a hat trick of victories in Portugal this weekend to revive his challenge for a third UIM F2 world championship crown.
The 2017 and 2019 champion and team-mate Mansoor Al Mansoori return to action in Ribadouro for the first of two back-to-back race weekends making up the Grand Prix of Portugal which bring this year’s series to a climax.
Al Qemzi, who won on his last two appearances in Portugal in 2018 and 2019, is chasing a third successive win on the Douro river ahead of the final round a week later at Vila Velha de Ródão.
“At the moment my mind is on Ribadouro only,” said the Emirati driver. “We have the best team in the world behind us, and I have a good feeling after winning there twice. I want to use that experience to help myself and Mansoor.”
Al Qemzi arrives in Portugal lying fifth in the championship after he and Al Mansoori – both reigning world endurance champions - were knocked out of contention at the opening round in Lithuania, won by local favourite Edgaras Riabko.
The double world champion was forced to start the Grand Prix near the back of the grid after Swede Johan Österberg crashed into him during qualifying.
Mansoori lost his chance of a podium finish 24 hours later when his boat was rammed from behind by another Swede, Daniel Segenmark, putting him out of the race.
“We were both very unlucky, but these things happen in racing and that’s all behind us now,” said Al Mansoori. “Our focus is on Ribadouro and getting the best results for the team.”
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Dubai announces Pfizer booster shots...
Vaccination services will be available on an appointment basis only READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: Man tries to blackmail girl; police arrest ...
The force urged parents to educate their children about not building... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Sputnik, Pfizer Covid vaccine booster...
The shots can be taken six months after the second dose. READ MORE
-
News
How UAE residents managed without WhatsApp,...
Those few hours of outage have been an eye-opener for many families. READ MORE
Technology
WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram down for users
4 October 2021
Weather
UAE on full alert as Cyclone Shaheen hits region
4 October 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury
35 votes | 5 October 2021
Sports (videos)
IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's match?