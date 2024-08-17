X to close operations in Brazil 'effective immediately'

Colonel General Syrskyi tells President Zelensky that Kyiv's forces had advanced 35km into Russia's Kursk region since launching an incursion last week
Media platform X said on Saturday it would close its operations in Brazil "effective immediately" due to what it called "censorship orders" from Brazilian judge Alexandre de Moraes.
X claims Moraes secretly threatened one of its legal representatives in Brazil with arrest if it did not comply with legal orders to take down some content from its platform.
Brazil's Supreme Court, where Moraes has a seat, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The X service remains available to the people of Brazil, billionaire Elon Musk's platform said on Saturday.
A 76-year old man told investigators a wooden electricity pillar outside his home, which had a loose cable fastened to it with a hanger, could have triggered the blaze
Experts warn that, with 2024 expected to be the hottest year in recorded history, elderly people like Chun Loi living in small, poorly ventilated units face greater risks
The former prime minister has been named in two murder cases already, along with senior members of her cabinet
The interim government replacing Hasina has invited UN investigators to probe the violent 'atrocities' that accompanied her ouster, which saw hundreds killed by security forces
A record 39 candidates have entered the fray to contest, none of them women, says Election Commission chairman Rathnayake
India's 1.4 billion people are subject to a common criminal law but rules vary on personal matters such as marriage, divorce and inheritance
With more than 1.5 per cent of Gaza's 2.4 million population killed during the war, many people have lost loved ones