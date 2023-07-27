WWE legend Hulk Hogan, 69, gets engaged to yoga instructor Sky Daily

WWE star Terry Gene Bollea, popularly known by his ring name Hulk Hogan, has got engaged to his girlfriend Sky Daily in Tampa, Florida.

The WWE Hall of Famer announced his engagement at a friend’s wedding over the weekend, reported TMZ Sports. It added that the former wrestler proposed to Sky Daily, 45, at a restaurant.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, the 69-year-old said that he was “nervous about proposing”. But it was a happy ending as Sky Daily said "yes”. Hogan added that his fiancee — who is a yoga instructor — has three children.

The wrestler was married to Jennifer McDaniel, which lasted from 2010 to 2021. Before this, Hogan was married to Linda Hogan from 1983 to 2009.

In a tweet, shared in March 2021, Hogan confirmed his relationship with Sky Daily. He said, “Yo just for the record, the Facebook and Instagram posts are of me and my girlfriend Sky. I am officially divorced. Sorry, I thought everyone already knew.”

