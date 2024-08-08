World's largest 3D-printed neighbourhood nears completion in Texas

Blinding ends girl's hopes of becoming doctor or teacher; younger sister loses sight in one eye, brother suffers head wound
As with any desktop 3D printer, the Vulcan printer pipes layer by layer to build an object – except this printer is more than 45 feet (13.7 m) wide, weighs 4.75 tons and prints residential homes.
This summer, the robotic printer from ICON is finishing the last few of 100 3D-printed houses in Wolf Ranch, a community in Georgetown, Texas, about 30 miles from Austin.
ICON began printing the walls of what it says is the world's largest 3D-printed community in November 2022. Compared to traditional construction, the company says that 3D printing homes is faster, less expensive, requires fewer workers, and minimizes construction material waste.
"It brings a lot of efficiency to the trade market," said ICON senior project manager Conner Jenkins. "So, where there were maybe five different crews coming in to build a wall system, we now have one crew and one robot."
After concrete powder, water, sand and other additives are mixed together and pumped into the printer, a nozzle squeezes out the concrete mixture like toothpaste onto a brush, building up layer by layer along a pre-programmed path that creates corduroy-effect walls.
The single-story three- to four-bedroom homes take about three weeks to finish printing, with the foundation and metal roofs installed traditionally.
Jenkins said the concrete walls are designed to be resistant to water, mold, termites and extreme weather.
Lawrence Nourzad, a 32-year-old business development director, and his girlfriend Angela Hontas, a 29-year-old creative strategist, purchased a Wolf Ranch home earlier this summer.
"It feels like a fortress," Nourzad said, adding that he was confident it would be resilient to most tornados.
The walls also provide strong insulation from the Texas heat, the couple said, keeping the interior temperature cool even when the air conditioner wasn't on full blast.
There was one other thing the 3D-printed walls seemed to protect against, however: a solid wireless internet connection.
"Obviously these are really strong, thick walls. And that's what provides a lot of value for us as homeowners and keeps this thing really well-insulated in a Texas summer, but signal doesn't transfer through these walls very well," Nourzad said.
To alleviate this issue, an ICON spokeswoman said most Wolf Ranch homeowners use mesh internet routers, which broadcast a signal from multiple units placed throughout a home, versus a traditional router which sends a signal from one device.
The 3D-printed homes at Wolf Ranch, called the "Genesis Collection" by developers, range in price from around $450,000 to close to $600,000. Developers said a little more than one quarter of the 100 homes have been sold.
ICON, which 3D-printed its first home in Austin in 2018, hopes to one day take its technology to the Moon. Nasa, as part of its Artemis Moon exploration program, has contracted ICON to develop a construction system capable of building landing pads, shelters, and other structures on the lunar surface.
Blinding ends girl's hopes of becoming doctor or teacher; younger sister loses sight in one eye, brother suffers head wound
It is a quiet but defiant act from a people fighting for decades to urge Brazil's government to fully recognise their ancestral lands, a move that would grant legal protections against loggers, miners
The Nobel-winning microfinance pioneer will head the interim government after longtime and autocratic prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled to India
French police cite email possibly sent by rail saboteurs
Police have clamped down on protests after thousands of people joined rallies against government policies and the high cost of living last week
The bridge has been the scene of frequent clashes since the 1999 war between Serbian forces and Kosovo's ethnic Albanian majority
Both Harris and Walz have faced scrutiny for their stances on policing: Harris for being perceived as too tough on crime during her time as California's district attorney, and Walz for not being tough enough
The Ministry also warned citizens against visiting areas witnessing riots and demonstrations amid ongoing unrest