World's first charter flight for dogs starts in US; know its cost, services

Traveling with your furry best friend can be stressful, for you as well as them. Dogs are usually allowed to fly in the cabin or if they can fit in a carrier you can stow them under the seat in front of you. Either way, you don’t breathe easy till you touch down.
Well, relief has finally arrived and it’s called BARK Air– the world’s first jet charter company designed specifically for dogs.
Bark, the company well-known for subscription of dog treats, has partnered with a charter airline to make a dog owner’s life easier. According to the company, BARK Air offers the “white glove experience typical of a human’s first-class experience and redirected all that pampering to pooches.”
For now, a ticket for one dog and one human will set you back by at least $6,000 one way.
Dogs would surely be served well on BARK Air.
At launch, BARK Air routes will fly from New York to Los Angeles and London. The first flight will take off in May.
