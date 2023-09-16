Women set fire to prison ward near Iran's Tehran

Saman Abbas was strangled by her uncle after rejecting her family's demand that she marry a cousin in Pakistan
Prison guards on Saturday put out a fire started by female inmates in a prison ward near the capital Tehran, Iran's official IRNA news agency.
It said female convicts on death row protesting the prison management set fire to the women's ward at the Qarchak jail by burning their clothes.
It was unclear if the incident was linked to the general protests on the first anniversary death of Mahsa Amini in police custody.
The Kurdistan Human Rights Network had said earlier that female inmates on Saturday held protests at the Qarchak prison on the anniversary of Amini's death. It said special forces entered the ward, beat up the women and fired pellet bullets at some of the protesters.
ALSO READ:
Saman Abbas was strangled by her uncle after rejecting her family's demand that she marry a cousin in Pakistan
Under the pilot, qualified H-1B visa applicants will not have to travel abroad to renew work visa
Residents say the series of small earthquakes — sometimes hundreds per day — had damaged roads and buildings
Western allies of Israel have increasingly expressed concern with civilian casualties and the mass displacement of 1.9 million Palestinians
The launch came after warnings from officials in Seoul and Tokyo that nuclear-armed North Korea was preparing to test-fire a missile
The boat was carrying 86 migrants when strong waves swamped it off the town of Zuwara on Libya’s western coast
'This happened even inside the parish of the Holy Family where there are no terrorists, but families, children, sick or disabled people,' the pope stresses
The group that nominated him included top officials from the ruling United Russia party, prominent actors and singers, athletes and other public figures