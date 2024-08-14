WHO declares mpox a global public health emergency for second time in two years

Photo: Reuters

The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years, following an outbreak of the viral infection in the Democratic Republic of Congo that has spread to neighbouring countries.

Mpox can spread through close contact. Usually mild, it is fatal in rare cases. It causes flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions on the body.

Determining a disease outbreak as a "public health emergency of international concern" or PHEIC — the WHO's highest level of alert — can accelerate research, funding and international public health measures and co-operation to contain a disease.

The outbreak in Congo began with the spread of an endemic strain, known as clade I. But a new variant, clade Ib, appears to spread more easily through routine close contact, including sexual contact. It has spread from Congo to neighbouring countries, including Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda, triggering the action from the WHO.

"It's clear that a coordinated international response is essential to stop these outbreaks and save lives," said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.