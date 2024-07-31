WHO chief Tedros says polio detected in Gaza, appeals for action

The Vance-Trump campaign has insisted that the Democratic vice-president's entry into the race won't upend their strategy
The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Wednesday that polio had been detected in Gaza and warned that children in the war-ravaged enclave would soon be infected by the disease if preventative measures were not quickly taken.
A day after the WHO said there were "very likely" polio cases among Gaza's population, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus took to social media platform X to flag concern about the human cost of the conflict between Israel and Hamas.
"The detection of polio in Gaza is another reminder of the dire conditions the population is facing," Tedros wrote on X. "The persistence of the conflict hampers efforts to identify and respond to preventable threats such as polio."
Tedros linked his post to an article he had written in French newspaper Le Monde, published late on Tuesday, in which he said poliovirus has been detected in sewage samples in Gaza.
In the article, the WHO chief wrote that although no cases of polio had yet been recorded, "unless immediate action is taken, it is only a matter of time before the disease reaches the thousands of unprotected children" there.
Poliomyelitis, which is spread mainly through the faecal-oral route, is a highly infectious virus that can invade the nervous system and cause paralysis and death in young children.
Polio cases have declined by 99 per cent worldwide since 1988 thanks to mass vaccination campaigns and efforts to eradicate it.
The WHO is sending more than a million polio vaccines to Gaza to be administered in the coming weeks to prevent children from becoming infected with the disease, Tedros said.
The star-studded live video call, which lasted over three hours, focused on how and why white men should help elect Harris in the presidential election against Trump
The nine-year-old girl died in hospital early Tuesday and two victims who died in the "ferocious" stabbing spree on Monday were also girls, aged six and seven, says Merseyside Police
Polio is now endemic only in Pakistan and Afghanistan, but more than 30 countries are still listed as subject to outbreaks, including Gaza's neighbours Egypt and Israel, according to the WHO
Our first obesity drugs will come to the market significantly faster than people are expecting, potentially by 2028, says Swiss drugmaker CEO Thomas Schinecker
Those taking this type 2 diabetes drug were up to 68 per cent less likely to receive prescriptions for smoking cessation medication and up to 21 per cent less likely to receive smoking cessation counselling
The trial results provide the first glimpse of how GLP-1 drugs may act on hard-to-treat brain disorders
Tensions have surged on Israel's northern border after a rocket strike on the annexed Golan Heights