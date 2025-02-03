WHO chief counters Trump criticisms behind US pullout

Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends the World Health Assembly at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, on May 27, 2024.— Reuters file

The World Health Organisation's chief hit back on Monday at US President Donald Trump's reasons for pulling the United States out of the agency — and again urged Washington to reconsider.

The United States is by far the WHO's biggest donor and its withdrawal will leave a major hole in the organisation's budget and its ability to respond to global public health threats.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus went through, in turn, the reasons given by Trump's executive order to withdraw from the organisation, signed within hours of his return to office on January 20, and outlined what the UN health agency was doing in each field.

"We regret the decision and we hope the US will reconsider," Tedros told the opening of the WHO's executive board meeting.

Tedros rejected Trump's assertion in his executive order that the agency had failed "to adopt urgently needed reforms".

Over the past seven years, the WHO has implemented "the deepest and most wide-ranging reforms in the organisation's history", he said.

Addressing Trump's claim that the WHO "demands unfairly onerous payments from the US", Tedros said the organisation had been working to broaden its donor base.

The WHO chief said shifting the balance away from the voluntary contributions, which make up the vast majority of the WHO's income, towards regular membership fees would address the "over-reliance" on major donors.

In its last complete budget cycle, for 2022-23, the United States pitched in $1.3 billion, representing 16.3 per cent of the WHO's $7.89 billion budget. Most of the US funding was through voluntary contributions.

In response to the executive order's charge of the WHO "mishandling of the Covid-19 pandemic", Tedros highlighted the swift action taken from the very first signals of a "viral pneumonia" spreading in China to alert the world, publish guidance and protect populations.

He admitted there were "challenges and weaknesses" along the way.

But Tedros said the WHO had taken steps to address those issues, and had created a host of new entities to improve the response like the Pandemic Fund and the mRNA Technology Transfer Hub, along with the new pandemic agreement being negotiated among WHO member states.