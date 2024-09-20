White House urges Americans to leave Lebanon amid Israel strikes

A man reacts as he attempts to extinguish flames following a rocket attack from Lebanon, amid cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights September 20, 2024. Photo: Reuters

Published: Fri 20 Sep 2024, 6:55 PM Last updated: Fri 20 Sep 2024, 6:57 PM

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said he was not aware of any Israel notification to the United States before its strikes in Beirut on Friday, adding that Americans were strongly urged not to travel to Lebanon or to leave if they are already there.

