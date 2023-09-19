Weightlifter crushed to death after 60kg bar falls on his neck during workout

Published: Tue 19 Sep 2023, 9:16 PM

A weightlifter was crushed to death after a heavy metal bar fell on his neck and suffocated him during a workout session at his home gym.

Veteran lifter Carl Hughes, 61, was trapped under the 60kg bar after working out at his home in Rhos-on-Sea, Wales.

According to media reports in UK, a neighbour found Mr Hughes' body after she went to check on him in his flat in the seaside town. The neighbour became alarmed when he did not collect his morning paper - before discovering him dead under the weight of his bench.

Carl was lying on the weights bench in his bedroom with the barbell on his neck when he was found on September 9.

After the medical examination, it was determined that his death was due to asphyxia secondary to neck compression by a bar. Samples have been sent for toxicology tests to check on any substances in his body.

