We never put any kind of pressure on Praggnanandhaa, says father of Indian chess prodigy

Rameshbabu is no expert of the complex patterns of chess that his son R Praggnanandhaa has mastered so deeply. He is just an understanding father who is happy to work as a supporting force to the whiz kid.
His years of care and support came to fruition on Thursday when Praggnanandhaa stretched World No 1 Magnus Carlsen to tie-break in the FIDE Chess World Cup at Baku, Azerbaijan, before ending up as the runner-up.
Rameshbabu said the family never put any pressure on Praggnanandhaa, allowing him space to grow.
"We never put any kind of pressure on him. I am very happy with his performance,” Ramesh told PTI Bhasha from Chennai.
“He is just 18 and he was playing against the world number one, and finishing runner-up to him is no mean feat,” Ramesh added.
Even his idea of celebrating such an enormous occasion was laced in simplicity.
"Normally, we go to the temple after his win. This time also we will do the same once he returns from Germany," said Ramesh.
Praggnanandhaa is going to Germany to play another tournament soon.
Ramesh, a bank official, and his wife Nagalaxmi, who is with Praggnanandhaa at Baku, never imagined that introducing chess to their son will one day bring such massive laurels.
"My daughter Vaishali used to watch TV a lot when she was young. So, we introduced chess to her. Praggnanandhaa followed her sister and he never looked back.
“We don't know how to play chess. I watch all sports and Sachin Tendulkar is my favourite (sportsperson)," he said.
His effort in the FIDE World Cup has earned Praggnanandhaa a place in the Candidates tournament to determine the challenger to current world champion Ding Liren.
Ramesh said his son’s performance came as a pleasant surprise.
"I was not expecting such a great performance. But he played exceptionally well and improvised match by match (at FIDE World Cup),” he said.
India is over the moon, quite literally too, after Chandrayan 3 managed a successful soft landing on the South Pole of the celestial body.
Praggnanandhaa added a further bright beacon of history, leaving the nation and his father proud.
"Yesterday it was the success of Chandrayan 3, and now Praggnanandhaa's silver at FIDE World Cup…it's a proud moment for all of us.
“Both success stories have given us reason to celebrate and feel proud," he concluded.
