Watch: Police officer endangers own life to rescue man from burning car

A police officer in Oklahoma, US, won praise after he put his own life at risk to rescue a man who got trapped in a burning car after a crash. A video of the incident was shared by the Madill Police Department on Facebook.
The department gave a shout out to Sergeant JT Moore for his timely intervention.
In the dashcam footage, Sergeant JT Moore is seen walking towards a car engulfed in flames with a fire extinguisher, trying to douse the fire. Upon noticing the driver inside the vehicle, the police officer begins the rescue operation even as the car continues to burn.
Sergeant JT Moore manages to help the man escape the crashed car showcasing exceptional bravery.
According to the Madill Police Department, the incident took place in the early morning of September 9 when Sergeant JT Moore reported to a crash in southern Oklahoma and found the burning car on the roadside.
“To say we are proud of Sgt JT Moore would be an understatement,” wrote the police department.
“We commend Sgt Moore for his life-saving actions, all while putting himself in harm’s way!” the department added.
The video of the rescue garnered more than 27,000 views on Facebook and prompted many to praise Sgt JT Moore.
“Good job J.T.! God definitely had his protective hands wrapped around you both,” a user wrote. Another person, claiming to be the rescued man’s mother, said, “I am so grateful that the officer was there to save my son! God bless you!”
“Thank you, JT for saving my grandbabies daddy. You are so special to 3 babies. And all his family and friends. God is good all the time,” a comment read. “How calm and cool he was. Thank goodness the guy is ok!!” a person said.
