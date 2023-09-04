Watch: Lioness grabs Dubai photographer's GoPro, goes for a run at Maasai Mara in viral video

The US Treasury and State Departments impose sanctions and visa restrictions on 37 people in 13 countries
When UAE-based wildlife photographer Ahmed Galal stationed a stick-mounted GoPro camera in a Kenyan reserve, he had no idea about the footage he was going to get. All he hoped for was to see a lioness' reaction to the device. Little did he know that the same animal would pick up his device and go for a run, producing a marvellous wild selfie video.
Yes, in an era of social media influencers, this lioness, too, decided to do something of her own. Noticing the camera, the animal approached it. Sniff, sniff! The lioness took a step back before picking up the camera and going for a joyride at Kenya's Maasai Mara National Reserve.
The footage showed the feline's sharp canine, nose and beautiful paws as she ran around a lush-green landscape.
The video, almost surreal, also showed trees in the distance. A few seconds into the video, the lioness sits, dropping the camera on the ground. Only moments later, she clutches the camera by its stick and goes for another run.
“I’ll admit that I was worried about getting the camera back,” Ahmed Galal told Caters News.
The video, which has been creating a lot of buzz, was originally shared by Ahmed Galal in March this year. Along with the clip on Instagram, he wrote, “A lioness found my GoPro Max.”
People on the platform have declared that the video is all things “amazing.”
A user said, “ This is so cute.”
Another added, “Love that. So funny.”
A few found it “hilarious.”
In the middle of this, a user checked on the photographer. She asked, “I hope you are fine, Ahmed Galal. Love your videos and pictures!!!”
