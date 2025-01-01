Waiting for New Year: It's still 2024 in these countries, cities

Photo: Reuters

As the UAE celebrated the New Year in all its glory with stunning fireworks, drone shows and entertainment across the country, there are still countries around the globe that are yet to ring in 2025.

With time zones spanning the globe, the New Year arrived at different times in various countries, creating a staggered celebration around the world.

Here’s a look at some cities and countries where people are still counting down to the arrival of 2025:

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Qatar

Qatar follows Arabia Standard Time (AST), which is UTC+3. This means Qatar is just one hour behind the UAE and will celebrate the arrival of 2025 shortly after the UAE has marked the occasion.

Russia

Russia spans 12 time zones, with Moscow celebrating the New Year one hour after the UAE. The city of Kaliningrad will follow suit shortly after.

Meanwhile, other regions such as Irkutsk and Yakutsk, located in Russia's far east, have already welcomed the New Year hours earlier due to the country’s vast time zone differences.

Photo: Reuters

Turkey

Similarly, all areas in Turkey observe the same time zone, which is UTC+3 (GMT+3). This places Turkey one hour behind the UAE. As a result, Turkey will celebrate the New Year one hour after the UAE has welcomed 2025.

Egypt

Meanwhile, Egypt, operating on UTC +2 or Egypt Standard Time GMT+2, is two hours behind the UAE. This time zone aligns with Central European Time, South African Standard Time, and others across the region. It will celebrate 2 hours after UAE.

Photo: Reuters

France

France, operating on GMT+1, is three hours behind the UAE, meaning it will celebrate the New Year three hours after the UAE.

Fireworks illuminate the sky over the Arc de Triomphe during the New Year's celebrations on the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, France on January 1, 2024. Photo: Reuters

Germany

Germany, on GMT+1, is three hours behind the UAE. This means that Germany will celebrate the New Year three hours after the UAE.

Photo: Reuters

Serbia

Serbia is also on GMT+1 and is three hours behind the UAE. As such, it will welcome 2025 three hours later than the UAE.

Fireworks explode over the Belgrade Waterfront project during the New Year celebrations in Belgrade, Serbia on January 1, 2024. Photo: Reuters

UK

The UK will welcome the New Year four hours after the UAE, as it follows the UTC+1 time zone during the winter months of the year when the country shifts to the daylight savings programme.

Photo: Reuters

Canada