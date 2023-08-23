Wagner chief on passenger list of plane that crashed in Russia, killing 10

File photo

Published: Wed 23 Aug 2023, 9:29 PM

A private plane crashed in Moscow's Tver region, killing all ten people on board, the Russian emergency services said Wednesday.

Russian state-run news agencies on Wednesday said that Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner group that led a mutiny against Russia's army in June, was on the list of passengers of a plane that crashed.

"The plane that crashed in the Tver Region listed Yevgeny Prigozhin among its passengers, (Russia's aviation agency) Rosaviatsia said," TASS news agency reported, with RIA Novosti and Interfax issuing similar reports.

"A private Embraer Legacy aircraft travelling from Moscow to Saint Petersburg crashed near the village of Kuzhenkino in the Tver Region. There were 10 people on board, including 3 crew members. According to preliminary information, all those on board died," the ministry for emergency situation said on Telegram.

ALSO READ: