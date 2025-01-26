Vance says US intelligence bureaucrats are 'out of control'

US Vice-President JD Vance speaks during the swearing in ceremony of CIA Director John Ratcliffe, in the Vice-President’s Ceremonial Office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House campus in Washington, US, on January 23, 2025. — Reuters file

Vice-President JD Vance said bureaucrats at US intelligence services were "out of control" and he defended Tulsi Gabbard, President Donald Trump's nominee to head those services, as the right person for the job.

"The bureaucrats at our intelligence services have gotten completely out of control," Vance said in an interview with the CBS Face the Nation programme broadcast on Sunday. "They've been part of the weaponisation of our political system, the weaponisation of our justice system.

"We need to have good intelligence services who keep us safe, but part of that is restoring trust in those services, and we think Tulsi is the right person to do it." Gabbard's selection in November to be director of national intelligence sent shock waves through the national security establishment, adding to concerns that the intelligence community would become increasingly politicised. The former Democratic congresswoman lacks significant intelligence experience and in the past had been critical of Trump. Her supporters say she has a healthy scepticism about foreign US military involvement, in keeping with the America First policies of Trump. Asked about the criticism of Gabbard, even from among conservative circles, Vance said he was confident Gabbard would be confirmed by the US Senate. The Senate intelligence committee has scheduled a January 30 hearing on her nomination.

"Two things that are important to know about Tulsi. First of all, she is a career military servant who's had a classification at the highest levels for nearly two decades," Vance said. "She has impeccable character, impeccable record of service, and she also is a person who I think is going to bring some trust back to the intelligence services."