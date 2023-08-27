US: Vivek Ramaswamy suggests he would like Elon Musk as his advisor if elected president

Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy. — AP file

The youngest presidential candidate from the Republican Party, Vivek Ramaswamy, suggested that he would like to bring Elon Musk on as an advisor if elected President in the elections 2024, according to The Hill.

The conservative entrepreneur said at a town hall in Iowa that he would bring in people with “a blank fresh impression” to provide guidance in his administration, including the billionaire owner of SpaceX, Tesla and X, Elon Musk, reported The Hill citing NBC News.

“I have enjoyed getting to know better Elon Musk recently. I expect him to be an interesting advisor of mine because he laid off 75 per cent of the employees at Twitter,” Ramaswamy said.

He has previously complimented Musk's management of the social media company 'X', formerly known as 'Twitter', adding that he would like to run the government the way Musk runs the company.

“What he did at Twitter is a good example of what I want to do to the administrative state,” Ramaswamy said in an interview on Fox News last week. “Take out the 75 per cent of the dead weight cost, improve the actual experience of what it’s supposed to do," he added.

The Indian-American presidential candidate further said: "He put an X through Twitter, I will put a big X through the administrative state. So, that’s where I am at on common tactics with Elon.”

Earlier, Musk in an interview said that he had cut down the company's workforce from 8,000 to 1,500 since he bought Twitter for $44 billion last fall, reported The Hill.

Last week, Musk said that he found Ramaswamy to be a “very promising candidate".

Ramaswamy, an entrepreneur, has previously engaged in a number of heated discussions with other GOP candidates during the debate stage.

Ramaswamy is a biotech and healthcare entrepreneur who has written two books, 'Nation of Victims: Identity Politics, the Death of Merit, and the Path Back to Excellence' and 'Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America’s Social Justice Scam', CNN reported.

“To put America first, we need to rediscover what America is. That’s why I am running for president,” Ramaswamy wrote in a Wall Street Journal editorial earlier this year, adding: “I am launching not only a political campaign but a cultural movement to create a new American Dream—one that is not only about money but about the unapologetic pursuit of excellence.”

While Ramaswamy is competing with seasoned politicians in Republican primary surveys, he is still in the single digits and far behind former President Donald Trump, CNN reported.

The 37-year-old lawmaker was born on August 9, 1985, and was raised in Cincinnati, Ohio. His parents migrated to the US from Kerala.

He is the third Indian-American — along with Nikki Haley and Hirsh Vardhan Singh — who will be up against former President Donald Trump in the primaries in January next year.