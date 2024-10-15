US tells Israel to improve Gaza's humanitarian situation or risk military aid, reports say

Photo: Reuters File

Israel must take steps in the next month to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza to avoid legal action involving US military aid, according to news reports and sources, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said.

"We are writing now to underscore the US government's deep concern over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza, and seek urgent and sustained actions by your government this month to reverse this trajectory," they wrote in an October 13 letter to their Israeli counterparts, posted by the reporter of an American news website on X on Tuesday.

A reporter for an Israeli news channel first reported the contents of the letter on X. Two sources familiar with the matter confirmed the letter's veracity to Reuters.

The State Department and Pentagon did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the letter. Representatives for Israel's government also could not be immediately reached for comment.

Washington has frequently pressed Israel to improve humanitarian conditions in Gaza since the war with Hamas began just over a year ago, but the Biden administration has not imposed restrictions on the military aid the United States sends to Israel.

The reports come as Israeli forces expand operations into northern Gaza amid ongoing concerns about access to humanitarian aid throughout the area and civilians' access to food, water and medicine.

Reuters reported earlier this month that food supplies have fallen sharply since Israeli authorities introduced a new customs rule on some humanitarian aid and are separately scaling down deliveries organised by businesses.

The United States told the UN Security Council last week that Israel needs to address urgently "catastrophic conditions" among Palestinian civilians in the besieged Gaza Strip and stop "intensifying suffering" by limiting aid deliveries.

The secretaries' letter outlined specific steps Israel must take within 30 days, including enabling a minimum of 350 trucks to enter Gaza per day, instituting pauses in fighting to allow aid delivery and rescinding evacuation orders to Palestinian civilians when there is no operational need.