US sues SpaceX, alleges hiring discrimination against asylum seekers, refugees

The shooting comes as the US is witnessing a surge in Islamophobic and antisemitic incidents
The US Justice Department on Thursday sued Elon Musk-owned rocket and satellite company SpaceX for allegedly discriminating against asylum seekers and refugees in hiring.
"The lawsuit alleges that, from at least September 2018 to May 2022, SpaceX routinely discouraged asylees and refugees from applying and refused to hire or consider them, because of their citizenship status, in violation of the Immigration and Nationality Act," the Justice Department said in a statement.
In job postings and public statements over several years, SpaceX wrongly claimed that under federal regulations known as export control laws, SpaceX could hire only US citizens and lawful permanent residents, sometimes referred to as "green card holders," the Justice Department said.
The Justice Department also pointed to online posts from the company's billionaire owner Musk as example of "discriminatory public statements".
ALSO READ:
The lawsuit cited a June 2020 post on X, formerly called Twitter, by CEO Musk to his then 36 million followers that said: "US law requires at least a green card to be hired at SpaceX, as rockets are advanced weapons technology."
SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit.
The shooting comes as the US is witnessing a surge in Islamophobic and antisemitic incidents
He is accused by civil rights groups of amplifying anti-Jewish hatred on his X social media platform
Chinese authorities earlier blamed the increase in respiratory diseases on the lifting of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions
The message confirms pope's intention to travel to Dubai to attend the UN climate change conference on Friday
It is impossible for me to believe that people will stop reading the good stuff and become slaves to frivolous entertainment and digital fancies, for it’s my staunch conviction that the world still has some sensibility in its veins
The concept of 'Q Day' refers to a hypothetical scenario where quantum computers become advanced enough to break most of the encryption that currently secures digital communications and data
Kyiv authorities said five people — including an 11-year-old — were wounded in the capital, where the air raid lasted six hours
Derek Chauvin is serving a 21-year federal sentence for violating Floyd's civil rights, as well as a concurrent 22-1/2 years for murder on his conviction in Minnesota state court