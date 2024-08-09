E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

US rapper Travis Scott arrested in Paris after fight

Several French media had reported that Scott was drunk

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
US rap artist Travis Scott. Photo: AFP file
US rap artist Travis Scott. Photo: AFP file

Published: Fri 9 Aug 2024, 5:47 PM

Last updated: Fri 9 Aug 2024, 5:50 PM

Grammy-nominated hip hop star Travis Scott was arrested on Friday at Paris' luxury Georges V hotel for unspecified violence against a security guard, the Paris prosecutor's office said.

Police arrested Scott, 33, after the security guard had tried to break up a fight between the rapper and his bodyguard, prosecutors said, adding a criminal investigation had been opened.


Several French media had reported that Scott was drunk.

Reuters could not immediately reach Scott's representatives for comment.


In June, Scott was arrested for disorderly intoxication and trespassing charges after a disturbance on a yacht in Miami Beach, Florida, local police said at the time.

ALSO READ:


More news from World