US, Israel defence chiefs to meet at Pentagon on Oct 9

The announcement comes as Israel vows it will retaliate for Iran's missile attack on Tuesday

By Reuters

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant. Photo: AFP file
Published: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 9:43 PM

Last updated: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 10:00 PM

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will host his Israeli counterpart, Yoav Gallant, at the Pentagon on October 9 "to discuss ongoing Middle East security developments," the Pentagon said on Sunday.

The announcement comes as Israel vows it will retaliate for Iran's missile attack on Tuesday, which involved more than 180 ballistic missiles and was largely thwarted by Israel's air defense systems and interceptions by the US military.


