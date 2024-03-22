US House passes $1.2 trillion bill to avoid shutdown, sends to Senate

US Rep Bob Good, Chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, speaks alongside fellow members during a press conference on the government spending bill, at the US Capitol. — AFP

The Republican-controlled US House of Representatives on Friday passed a $1.2 trillion bill to keep the government funded through September, leaving the Democratic-majority Senate hours to act before a partial government shutdown deadline at midnight.

The 286-134 vote signals the coming end to a more-than-six-month battle over the scope of Washington's spending for the fiscal year that began October 1.

But the move by Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, who bypassed hardline members of his caucus to pass the bill with more Democratic than Republican support provoked the ire of one of his own members, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who called for his removal as leader, multiple US media outlets reported.

That could set the stage for a replay of what happened in early October, when a small band of hardline Republicans furious that Johnson's predecessor, Kevin McCarthy, had passed a temporary funding measure over their objections, ousted him as leader.

The last partial federal government shutdown occurred during Donald Trump's presidency, from December 22, 2018 until January 25, 2019. The record-long interruption in government services came as the Republican insisted on money to build a wall along the US border with Mexico and was unable to broker a deal with Democrats.

The current 1,012-page bill provides $886 billion in funding for the Defence Department, including a raise for US troops. It also covers agencies ranging from the Department of Homeland Security, the Internal Revenue Service and the Justice Department, along with the Treasury and State departments.

The funding would add to the fast-growing national debt that now totals nearly $34.6 trillion.

A separate controversial money matter is boiling in Congress where its leaders, except for Johnson, urgently are calling for final passage of a $95 billion security assistance package approved by the Senate for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

Some Republicans are balking at continuing to back Ukraine in its war against the Russian military.

While conservatives succeeded in getting Congress and Democratic President Joe Biden to agree to some fiscal 2024 spending cuts, they hoped for far deeper ones. Their disgruntlement led to the historic October removal of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. The Republicans' subsequent political infighting shut down the House for three weeks as Republicans fought over a replacement.

Since then, with the November elections looming, most Republicans have been loath to trigger a government shutdown over spending, although Washington was brought to the brink four times since late September.

Rating agencies have warned that the repeated brinkmanship could take a toll on the US government's creditworthiness.

A shutdown beginning on Saturday would mean most US Border Patrol and immigration agents would continue to work. But local governments might not receive new aid to shelter migrants.

US soldiers and all federal workers would not get paid until new funding is enacted and national parks would be shuttered. Same situation for the two US astronauts aboard the International Space Station 409km above Earth.

Meanwhile, the Internal Revenue Service would continue processing tax returns that are due on April 15. It would advise taxpayers of any potential delays in refunds. At the State Department, security at embassies and other foreign offices would remain in force and passports and visas would be issued as long as there were sufficient fees to support such activities. Many other operations would cease.