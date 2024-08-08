E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

US FDA approves Citius' blood cancer therapy

Lymphir is expected to launch within the next five months and is approved for certain adult patients with relapsed cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, a group of rare blood cancers that affects the skin

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
The corporate logo of the US Food and Drug Administration is shown in Silver Spring, Maryland, on November 4, 2009. — Reuters file
The corporate logo of the US Food and Drug Administration is shown in Silver Spring, Maryland, on November 4, 2009. — Reuters file

Published: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 3:42 PM

Last updated: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 3:43 PM

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Citius Pharmaceuticals' blood cancer therapy, Lymphir, for relapsed patients who have received at least one prior treatment, the company said on Thursday.

The approval comes after the health regulator initially declined to approve the therapy last year, seeking additional product testing data.


Lymphir, Citius' first approved treatment, is expected to launch within the next five months and is approved for certain adult patients with relapsed cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, a group of rare blood cancers that affects the skin.

The cancer has an incidence rate of 8.55 in one million people in the United States, according to government data.


The FDA's approval is based on data from a late-stage trial, which showed that 36.2 per cent of patients treated with Lymphir showed partial or complete response to the treatment while reducing skin disease in 84 per cent of patients in the study.

Citius acquired the licensing rights to Lymphir from India's Dr Reddy's Laboratories for an upfront payment of $40 million. Dr Reddy's is also entitled to an additional $40 million in milestone payments related to US approval of the therapy.


More news from World