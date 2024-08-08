US FDA approves Citius' blood cancer therapy

The single-story three- to four-bedroom homes take about three weeks to finish printing, with the foundation and metal roofs installed traditionally
The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Citius Pharmaceuticals' blood cancer therapy, Lymphir, for relapsed patients who have received at least one prior treatment, the company said on Thursday.
The approval comes after the health regulator initially declined to approve the therapy last year, seeking additional product testing data.
Lymphir, Citius' first approved treatment, is expected to launch within the next five months and is approved for certain adult patients with relapsed cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, a group of rare blood cancers that affects the skin.
The cancer has an incidence rate of 8.55 in one million people in the United States, according to government data.
The FDA's approval is based on data from a late-stage trial, which showed that 36.2 per cent of patients treated with Lymphir showed partial or complete response to the treatment while reducing skin disease in 84 per cent of patients in the study.
Citius acquired the licensing rights to Lymphir from India's Dr Reddy's Laboratories for an upfront payment of $40 million. Dr Reddy's is also entitled to an additional $40 million in milestone payments related to US approval of the therapy.
The single-story three- to four-bedroom homes take about three weeks to finish printing, with the foundation and metal roofs installed traditionally
Backers tout flying taxis as a low-carbon form of aviation and hope future larger versions could be used as ambulances or in other roles
About 65,000 spectators were expected at each show scheduled for Thursday, Friday and Saturday
The comment was the first by the Kingdom since Ismail Haniyeh's death in Iran
Its crew are veteran astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore
A ceasefire or at least a few days of calm is essential to protect Gaza's children, said the UN agency's chief
It may be an indicator of an Iranian response to Israel, or there may be another reason: OPSGROUP, an organisation that shares flight risk information, said
Over 100 far-right demonstrations are planned in several cities on Wednesday