US, Britain launch raids on Yemeni capital Sanaa, other areas: Media

A US Navy ship in the Red Sea on October 19, 2023 shot down missiles and drones that had been fired by Huthi rebels in Yemen, possibly at Israel, the Pentagon said. Photo: AFP File

The United States and Britain launched raids on the Yemeni capital Sanaa, the Amran governorate and other areas, Al Masirah TV, the main television news outlet run by the Houthi movement, reported on Sunday.

Houthi media and residents said about nine raids had targeted the Sanaa, its suburbs and Amran governorate.

Houthi militants have launched attacks on international shipping near Yemen since November last year, in solidarity with the Palestinians.