US, Britain launch raids on Yemeni capital Sanaa, other areas: Media

Houthi militants have launched attacks on international shipping near Yemen since November last year
A US Navy ship in the Red Sea on October 19, 2023 shot down missiles and drones that had been fired by Huthi rebels in Yemen, possibly at Israel, the Pentagon said. Photo: AFP File
The United States and Britain launched raids on the Yemeni capital Sanaa, the Amran governorate and other areas, Al Masirah TV, the main television news outlet run by the Houthi movement, reported on Sunday.
Houthi media and residents said about nine raids had targeted the Sanaa, its suburbs and Amran governorate.
Houthi militants have launched attacks on international shipping near Yemen since November last year, in solidarity with the Palestinians.
The attacks have drawn US and British retaliatory strikes and disrupted global trade as ship owners reroute vessels away from the Red Sea and Suez Canal to sail the longer route around the southern tip of Africa.
